Turkey says detains more than 1,000 in latest anti-terror raids

Turkish authorities detained 1,098 people over the last week for suspected links to militant groups or last year's failed coup attempt, the interior ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said 831 of those were detained for suspected ties to the US-based political figure Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating an attempted coup in July. Gulen denies any involvement, Reuters reported.

It said another 213 of those were suspected of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has carried out a three-decade insurgency against the government and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and Europe.

Forty-six people were detained over alleged links to the Daesh terrorist group, while 8 more were held for suspected ties to "leftist terrorist groups", the ministry said.

Following the July 15 coup, Turkey has arrested some 50,000 people and sacked or suspended more than 150,000 in the military, civil service and private sector as part of a sweeping crackdown that has worried rights groups and some Western nations.

The Turkish government, however, has said the purges were justified by the gravity of the threats it was facing, The dutchnews.nl reported.

Detention for insulting president

Also Trouw newspaper said on Monday that a Dutch Turkish national has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The paper said the man is thought to be the first Dutch citizen to be arrested on political grounds during the summer holidays but that the arrest confirms the fears of many Dutch-Turks that they could be summarily arrested if they return to Turkey during the break.

The man, his wife and children were picked up on their arrival in Istanbul. His wife and children were released but the man was held in custody for several days.

Among the complaints against him: he criticized the political situation in Turkey on social media and has described Erdoğan as a thief and a traitor.

Dutchnews.nl quoted Trouw as saying that the man was also questioned about links to the Gülen movement.

The man, who has not been identified, has been told he cannot leave Turkey until his trial.

Trouw said some 10 Dutch Turkish nationals have been told not to leave Turkey pending court appearances.

Last week it emerged that the Netherlands has begun extraditing people charged with drugs offences and serious crimes to face trial in Turkey after the Turkish authorities gave guarantees they would be well treated and would be given a fair trial.