0319 GMT July 31 2017

News ID: 197690
Published: 1427 GMT 31 Jul 2017

'The Descendants' to compete in three int'l festivals

MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iranian drama film 'The Descendants', directed by Yasser Talebi and produced by Mitra Rouhi-Manesh, will be featured in three international film festivals.

'The Descendants' is about a relationship; Jacob's family worries about Farrokh, the son of the family. Farrokh left Iran to continue his studies abroad, but he has not been in touch with them for a long time. Jacob travels to Sweden to look for his son, Mehr News Agency reported.

Talebi's movie will go on screen at Nišville Movie Summit in Serbia, Salento International Film Festival in Italy and Rivne International Film Festival Dream City in the Ukraine in August and September.

'The Descendants', which has experienced over 50 international screenings, has so far received a number of international awards, including the best feature film award at the 14th Accolade Global Film Competition Award in the US and the best picture award at the Third Ammar Popular Film Festival in Iran.

   
