Germany slams US anti-Iran sanctions

Iran-Germany chamber of commerce to be launched

German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Monday that Berlin considers the US new sanctions on Iran a breach of international laws.

In a meeting with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi in Berlin, Zypries said Germany condemns the new sanctions, which affect German and European companies, IRNA reported.

On Thursday, the US Senate voted nearly unanimously to impose new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea

The Senate backed the measure. The bill will now be sent to the White House for the US president to sign into law or veto.

Expressing hope that Iran-Germany trade ties be expanded, Zypries reassured that Europe would be committed to its obligations under a nuclear agreement reached between Iran and world powers.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016. Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

Zypries voiced interest in signing an agreement between Iran and Germany’s Siemens, Zypries said that German firms are not able to compete with Chinese companies in costs, but in term of quality, they are incomparable.

Stressing that there is a good ground that German railway companies' representatives in their visit to Tehran due in November discuss the issue of financing the projects, she urged the launch of an Iran-Germany chamber of commerce to accelerate the process of reaching agreements.

Zypries also reassured that his Ministry would fully support German companies' activities in Iran.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, heading a delegation, is visiting Berlin since July 27 to talk with German officials.