Iran to face China for fifth place

Iran U-23 side edged Australia in a five-set thriller (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 16-14) to set a meeting against China for the fifth place at the 2017 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship today.

The two teams had to square off for the second time in the space of two days as Iranians had already beaten Aussies 3-1 in the final Pool F fixture.

Having suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat against the host, Indonesia, in the quarterfinals on the preceding night, Iranians had to show some heroics to bounce back against Australia as the Asian side had lost the first two sets 17-25 and 18-25, respectively.

Rasoul Aqchehli’s introduction in the third set by Iran’s coach, Juan Manuel Cichello, proved to be the game changer on the part of the Argentinian as a total of 24 points to Aqchehli’s account was the best tally of the night.

A series of magnificent displays by Aqchehli and Salim Cheperli, who also chipped in 15 points, and also some perfect passing by Hamid Hamoodi made the biggest contribution to Iran’s comeback in the third and fourth sets which finished 25-21 and 25-19, respectively, in Iran’s favor to push the game into a tie-break.

A point-for-point fifth set was eventually won 16-14 by Iran to send the Asians into the fifth place playoff against China on Tuesday.

China previously overcame Iran in straight sets in the Pool F of the competition.

Kazakhstan and Japan will play the final of the competition on Tuesday with South Korea and Indonesia set to meet in the third place playoff earlier on the day.