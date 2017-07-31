King Bolt eyes final hurrah in London

Usain Bolt has won six Olympic golds and also 11 world titles since he first picked up a double gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Source: AFP

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt will seek a final golden hurrah when he takes to the track at the IAAF World Championships in London this week.

Bolt has dominated sprinting since taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, going on to win a further six Olympic golds and also picking up 11 world titles, AFP reported.

World records of 9.58 and 19.19sec in the 100 and 200m when winning in the 2009 Berlin worlds were followed by the towering Jamaican winning consecutive world golds in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay in 2011, 2013 and 2015, with the exception of a false start in the 100m in Daegu in 2011.

The 30-year-old scored triple gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio, his sole hiccup being stripped of his 2008 Olympic relay gold after teammate Nesta Carter failed a drugs test.

It is a staggering tally for a track athlete who has admitted he wants to go out on a high as athletics seeks to turn a new page.

"My main aim is just to win (in London). I just want to retire on a winning note," Bolt said recently in Monaco, where he won the 100m in 9.95sec, dipping under the 10sec barrier after two sluggish outings in Kingston and Ostrava.

Bolt has opted not to defend his 200m world title, meaning he will not race against South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk, the athlete Bolt has tipped to take over as the next track and field superstar.

"That's one of the most disappointing things in my career now," he said. "He came along at this late stage and I didn't get to compete against him, because I think he's one of the best now."

World and Olympic 400m champion Van Niekerk, who will attempt an audacious 200-400m double in London, added, "Usain has been a massive inspiration.

"But I've still got quite a long way to go before I even get close to the heights that Usain has reached."

One of the stand-out moments of the 2012 Olympics at the same stadium in east London was 'Super Saturday', when Britain won three gold medals in the space of an hour to set the packed stadium alight.

Something special

Whether any athlete can come close to matching Bolt's dominance and charisma is a different matter.

"You would have to have someone who is dominating, no one is doing that," said Michael Johnson, former Olympic champion in the 200m and 400m.

"You would have to have someone who has something special he has in terms of personality," the American told Reuters.

"In track and field, after I left, it wasn't like somebody just stepped in. It was eight years before Bolt came along.

Johnson is one of those who feel the sport needs to work harder at promoting itself rather than waiting for a "new Bolt" to burst on the scene.

"I don't think the sport should depend on that," he said.

"If the federations don't want to have to promote the sport itself, want to just ride the coattails of a great athlete, yeah it's going to be hard.

"It's a great sport right here in front of all of us, if we would just promote that, but that takes some work. It's not that easy."