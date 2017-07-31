Araqchi: Iran’s foreign trade rises following JCPOA implementation

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said despite US attempts against Iran and moves to undermine the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, trade transactions with Iran have grown since the deal came into force.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to sign a cooperation agreement between the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) and a Russian company operating in rail transport markets, Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs hailed the agreement as a “major commercial contract”.

“We are very pleased that another major commercial contract of Iran, namely the investment (deal) between the IDRO and the Russian side, has been signed,” he said.

Araqchi further pointed to the positive impacts of the nuclear deal on the country’s foreign trade and said a year and a half after the agreement implementation, a rising trend is seen in Iran’s foreign trade.

These partnerships have taken place despite all the attempts made by the US to disturb Iran’s atmosphere, he noted.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday if Iran manages to boost close economic cooperation with world countries, US officials would not be able to use sanctions as a weapon.

Both the US House of Representatives and Senate overwhelmingly voted earlier this week to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program, with President Donald Trump set to sign the bill into legislation.

On Sunday, Araqchi stressed the importance of adopting an appropriate measure in response to the “hostile and malicious” US moves given their adverse effect on the implementation of the landmark nuclear agreement which was signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in July 2015.