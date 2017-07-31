Zarif to attend OIC meeting in Istanbul

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be in Istanbul Tuesday to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the latest developments in Beit-ul-Moqaddas, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.

The meeting will discuss ways to support Palestinians living in Beit-ul-Moqaddas, and how to preserve Islamic holy sites in Beit-ul-Moqaddas following recent measures by Israel in the city, an OIC statement said.

On July 14, Israel imposed security restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque following the death of two Israeli police officers and three Arab Israelis in an attack, IRNA reported.

Several Palestinians lost their lives during protests which erupted in Palestine following Tel Aviv restrictions on the holy site.