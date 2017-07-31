RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0319 GMT July 31 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197699
Published: 1503 GMT 31 Jul 2017

Zarif to attend OIC meeting in Istanbul

Zarif to attend OIC meeting in Istanbul

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be in Istanbul Tuesday to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the latest developments in Beit-ul-Moqaddas, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.

The meeting will discuss ways to support Palestinians living in Beit-ul-Moqaddas, and how to preserve Islamic holy sites in Beit-ul-Moqaddas following recent measures by Israel in the city, an OIC statement said.

On July 14, Israel imposed security restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque following the death of two Israeli police officers and three Arab Israelis in an attack, IRNA reported.

Several Palestinians lost their lives during protests which erupted in Palestine following Tel Aviv restrictions on the holy site.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Zarif
OIC
Istanbul
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2907 sec