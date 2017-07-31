Iran, Russia sign €2.5b contract on wagon manufacturing

Iran's Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) signed an agreement with Russian Transmashholding Company on Sunday to set up a joint venture for manufacturing wagons for railroads.

The signing ceremony was attended by Iran's Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammadreza Nematzadeh.

The contract was in line with the policies stipulated in Iran's Sixth Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2017-22) to develop the railroad sector in Iranian metropolises.

According to the deal, the Russian side will provide 80 percent of the €2.5-billion agreement for manufacturing passenger wagons, including the metro wagons, Trend News Agency reported.

IDRO and Transmashholding finalized an MoU in March 2017 to boost cooperation in production of railroad cars with Russian financing. This cooperation involves the production of cargo and passenger wagons.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Mansour Moazzemi, the head of IDRO's Board of Directors, said the groundwork for signing the contract was laid during the visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Russia.

He added Transmashholding is the largest locomotive and rail equipment manufacturing company in Russia.

"Alstom France holds 33 percent of the shares in the Russian company."

He said as per the contract, the two sides will set up a joint company, adding 20 percent of the investment in the project will be made by IDRO and the rest by the Russian firm.

Iran possesses about 24,000 cargo and 2,000 passenger wagons, as well as 100 locomotives which are currently in use.

Iran plans to expand its railway grid from the current 11,000km to 25,000km within the next five years, which explains the need for more equipment, including the wagons.

Moazzemi noted that upon the initiation of the cooperation, IDRO and Transmashholding will purchase an Iranian train production company, called Wagon Pars, to manufacture products required by Iran's railroad industry products.

He added that subsequently, the two sides will raise their investment in proportion with the size of the future projects.

"The company's management will be rotational."

He added as stipulated in Iran's Sixth Plan and stressed by the incumbent government, development of railroad industries are among the top priorities of the Rouhani administration.

"In the year to mid-March 2016, Iran's Economic Council approved a bill to produce 2,000 subway wagons. The implementation of the project has been entrusted to IDRO."

The Interior Ministry has announced that Iran requires 8,000-10,000 wagons in addition to the need for urban wagons, he said.

Moazzemi added it has also been stipulated in the agreement that the Russian company will purchase a locomotive manufacturing plant in Iran, an issue which was finalized today.

He noted that this is an opportunity for Russia to improve its relations with Iran as its close friend and strategic partner by fostering collaborations in developing the Middle Eastern state's railroad sector, hoping that the partnership would mark the beginning of an expanded cooperation between the two countries.

By signing this agreement, Iran intends to maximize domestic production and use of Iranian experts' capabilities, IDRO chief said.

Transmashholding was established in 2002. The company is involved in designing, engineering, manufacturing and selling wagons as well as providing after-sales services in this sector. It is carrying out activities in 12 countries.

The Russian firm manufactures diesel-locomotive shunters, main-line and electric industrial locomotives, passenger and freight cars, electric train cars, locomotive and marine diesels, car castings and other products. The company has provided railcars to Warsaw Metro and Baku Metro, among others.