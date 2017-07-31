RSS
0320 GMT July 31 2017

News ID: 197701
Published: 1506 GMT 31 Jul 2017

Iran FM meets South Africa's Deputy FM in Tehran

Iran FM meets South Africa's Deputy FM in Tehran
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and visiting South Africa's Deputy Foreign Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo discussed ways to expand mutual cooperation in a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

Zarif expressed hope that joint Tehran-Pretoria economic commission meetings will be held in an appropriate time. The meetings are aimed at strengthening mutual ties, IRNA reported.

Mfeketo underlined South Africa’s firm determination to expand relations with Iran.

 

 

   
