Malaysia to sign FTAs with HK, Iran by yearend

Malaysia is expected to sign free trade agreements (FTAs) with Hong Kong and Iran by yearend, said Second Minister for International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan.

He said to date Malaysia has signed 13 FTAs with its ASEAN and dialogue partners, Bernama reported.

"We need to speed up the signing of the FTAs as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is also progressing.

"Not only that, the FTA between Malaysia and European Union (EU) is also advancing," he told reporters after an Engagement Session at Universiti Putra Malaysia on Monday.

However, there was a concern on the palm oil sector as the EU has adopted a discriminatory policy towards palm oil, he said.

The EU is Malaysia's biggest palm oil market and in 2016, palm oil export stood at RM10 billion ($2.3 billion).

The FTA between Malaysia and EU countries is expected to boost total trade by 20-30 percent from the current 10 percent.

The EU is Malaysia's third-largest trading partner with total trade in January this year increased 9.7 percent to RM12.9 billion ($3 billion) from the same month a year ago.