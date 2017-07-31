Exports to Pakistan via railroad up 126%

Exports from Zahedan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan to Quetta in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan via railroad during March 21-July 22, 2017, witnessed a 126-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period last year.

Majid Arjooni, director general of Iran's South East Railway Company, further said that in this duration, Iran exported 10,603 tons of goods via Zahedan-Quetta railroad to Pakistan, IRNA reported.

The figure for the same time-span last year was 4,692 tons, he said.

Arjooni added Pakistan's overseas sales to Iran via the same railroad amounted to 6,003 tons in the same four-month period this year. During mid-March-mid-July, 2016, this figure stood at 5,727 tons.

In the same 124-day period in 2017, he said, goods transited via Mirjaveh border checkpoint in Sistan-Baluchestan Province reached 3,128 tons — up 60 percent compared to last year's figure which was 1,955 tons.

Arjooni put goods transited via Zahedan railroad to Sarakhs border in the eastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi in the first four months of the year to mid-March 2018, at 3,439 tons, indicating a 29-percent increase year-on-year.

"The figure stood at 2,663 tons in the first four months of the year to mid-March 2017."

He listed Iran's main exports to Pakistan via this railroad were cement, bitumen, sulfur, red clay and foots oil — also known as residual oil.

Foots oil is a byproduct produced during the manufacturing process of paraffin wax and contains a large amount of oil and fatty acid.

Arjooni said a major part of Pakistani exports to Iran via the same railroad were rice and sesame, adding the transited goods comprised mainly raw sulfur.

He put the railroad's tonnage in the same period this year at 26,062 tons, noting this figure was 24,248 tons in the same period a year ago.

Sistan-Baluchestan railroad is the continuation of India railroad which was constructed in the South Asian country in less than two years during 1918-19 with a length of 600 kilometers. It connects Zahedan to Quetta.