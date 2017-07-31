Envoy: Russia mulling tourist visa waiver for Iranians soon

Russia's Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan in meeting with Head of Iran Chamber of Cooperative Bahman Abdollahi declared that in the near future, tourist visas would no longer be required for Iranian nationals visiting Russia.

"The aim of this meeting was getting acquainted with similar organizations in Russia and expansion of trade ties between the two countries as well as lifting the visa barrier," Abdollahi said following a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Fars News agency reported.

The Iranian official said that the Russian envoy has said that his country is currently mulling the removal of visa requirements for Iranian nationals.

The Russian envoy said that cooperatives are very active in Russia and Iran may meet some of their needs from these firms.

"It is now a suitable opportunity for Iran to export goods and agro products to Russia," Dzhagaryan said, adding, "Of course for presence in exporting market, appropriate packaging should be considered."

Abdollahi was pleased to learn about the capabilities of Chamber of Cooperatives, and said, "I will try to create direct connection between Iran's Chamber of Cooperatives and its similar organizations in Russia."

Iran will host International Cooperatives Alliance (ICA) conference next year.