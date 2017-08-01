RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0547 GMT August 01 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197717
Published: 0457 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in June

Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in June
dailysabah.com

Turkey's foreign trade deficit fell by 9.1 percent in June over the same period last year, the Turkish Statistics Institute reported.

The Turkish deficit in June stood at $6.01 billion, down from $6.61 billion a year earlier, according to the data released by the agency, Xinhua wrote.

The data show that Turkey's exports in June grew by 2.3 percent to $13.17 billion, while the imports dropped by 1.5 percent to $19.18 billion.

The European Union became Turkey's largest exporter with a volume of $6.25 billion, accounting for 47.5 percent of Ankara's total exports, with Germany taking the largest share at $1.3 billion.

The United Arab Emirates and the United States were the second and third largest exporters of Turkish goods, accounting for $896 million and $886 million respectively.

Manufactured goods made up 94.6 percent of Turkey's exports in June, followed by agriculture and forestry-related items.

China was Turkey's largest importer ($1.9 billion), followed by Germany ($1.6 billion) and Russia ($1.4 billion).

Intermediary goods constituted the largest share of Turkish imports, making up 74 percent of the total.

   
KeyWords
foreign trade deficit
Turkey
Turkey's foreign trade deficit
trade
exports
imports
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1568 sec