Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in June

Turkey's foreign trade deficit fell by 9.1 percent in June over the same period last year, the Turkish Statistics Institute reported.

The Turkish deficit in June stood at $6.01 billion, down from $6.61 billion a year earlier, according to the data released by the agency, Xinhua wrote.

The data show that Turkey's exports in June grew by 2.3 percent to $13.17 billion, while the imports dropped by 1.5 percent to $19.18 billion.

The European Union became Turkey's largest exporter with a volume of $6.25 billion, accounting for 47.5 percent of Ankara's total exports, with Germany taking the largest share at $1.3 billion.

The United Arab Emirates and the United States were the second and third largest exporters of Turkish goods, accounting for $896 million and $886 million respectively.

Manufactured goods made up 94.6 percent of Turkey's exports in June, followed by agriculture and forestry-related items.

China was Turkey's largest importer ($1.9 billion), followed by Germany ($1.6 billion) and Russia ($1.4 billion).

Intermediary goods constituted the largest share of Turkish imports, making up 74 percent of the total.