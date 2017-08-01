RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0547 GMT August 01 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197719
Published: 0511 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Number of wealthy people in South Korea up 14.8%

Number of wealthy people in South Korea up 14.8%
businessinsider.com

The number of people in South Korea with financial assets worth more than 1 billion won ($892,295) rose 14.8 percent on year to 242,000 last year, thanks to the robust stock market, a report showed on Tuesday.

According to the annual survey by KB Financial Group Inc.'s research institute, people classified as wealthy held a total of 552 trillion won worth of financial assets in 2016, accounting for 16.3 percent of total financial assets owned by all households, according to Yonhap.

Compared with a year ago, the ratio was up one-percentage point, highlighting a growing gap between haves and have-nots.

Since 2012, when the research institute began conducting the survey, the number of people with financial assets worth more than one billion won has risen at an annual average growth rate of 10 percent, it said.

Property accounted for 52.2 percent of assets owned by the wealthy people last year, followed by financial assets with 44.2 percent, according to the survey.

Wealthy people had property valued at an average 2.8 billion won last year, about 11 times higher than assets held by all households.

The survey found that 14.8 percent of the wealthy people had property assets worth more than 5 billion won.

   
KeyWords
South Korea
wealthy people
households
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3598 sec