0547 GMT August 01 2017

News ID: 197723
Published: 0533 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Scaramucci sacked as White House communications chief after 10 days

CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Anthony Scaramucci has been sacked by President Donald Trump just 10 days into his role as White House Communications Director.

The shock development follows a tumultuous week for the outspoken former Wall Street financier which saw him give a series of turbulent media appearances and was capped with by an expletive-filled rant about his colleagues in a phone call to a reporter, euronews.com reported.

His appointment as director of communications was marred by two high-profile resignations within the White House, with Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus leaving their posts ― the latter having been referred to as a ‘paranoid schizophrenic’ by Scaramucci.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The president certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position and he didn’t want to burden General Kelly also with that line of succession.”

The news of Scaramucci’s demise broke just hours after General John Kelly was sworn as the new White House Chief of Staff on Monday.

Reports suggest that the spin doctor was removed at Kelly’s request.

According to Sanders, the move was designed to give Kelly “a clean slate and the ability to build his own team”.

She said that Scaramucci would not be moved to another White House role and wished him ‘all the best’.

Trump tried to play down speculation about fighting within the White House ranks. Apparently unmoved by the hectic week, the president chose to focus on the positives.

euronews.com
KeyWords
Scaramucci
US
White House
 
