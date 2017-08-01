Thousands of Syrian rebels to be transferred from Syria-Lebanon border

Thousands of Syrian fighters and refugees in Lebanon’s border region were set to be transferred into rebel territory in Syria in exchange for Hezbollah prisoners on Tuesday.

Convoys of buses arrived on Monday to facilitate the transfer, which will see about 9,000 Sunni Muslim militants and their relatives leave Lebanon, euronews.com wrote.

The local ceasefire deal between the two sides will see the departure of all Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists from around the town of Arsal, along with any civilians in nearby refugee camps who wish to go.

The first stage of the deal, brokered by Lebanon’s internal security agency, unfolded on Sunday, as the two sides exchanged the corpses of dead fighters.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has played a major role in fighting rebels along the border since the beginning of Syria’s six-year civil war.

Last week, it reclaimed most of the mountainous region of Juroud Arsal with help from the Syrian army, driving Jabhat Fateh al-Sham formerly known as al-Nusra Front — from its last foothold in the border lands.