Iran's envoy in Oman underlines consolidating educational, cultural relations

Iran's Ambassador to Oman Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi accompanied by Iran's cultural attaché in Muscat visited 'Gulf University' in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday.

During the visit, Shahroudi underlined the need to consolidate educational and cultural relations between Tehran and Muscat, IRNA reported.

Chancellor of Gulf University Professor Taqi al-Abdevani also pointed to firm ties between the two countries and underlined development of infrastructures in the fields of science, education, culture and economy.

Al-Abdevani announced the opening of Persian language course in the university, adding that after confirmation of the Oman Higher Education Ministry this course will be offered as an optional (elective) course.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of students and instructors, establishment of University Cultural Club for activities of students, creation of Persian language course in the university and studies on trade opportunities between the two countries.

The university — founded in 1990 — now has more than 5,000 students from 22 countries.

The university has capabilities for the deaf wishing to major in commerce and computer science.