RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1051 GMT August 01 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197736
Published: 0711 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Iran's envoy in Oman underlines consolidating educational, cultural relations

Iran's envoy in Oman underlines consolidating educational, cultural relations
IRNA

Iran's Ambassador to Oman Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi accompanied by Iran's cultural attaché in Muscat visited 'Gulf University' in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday.

During the visit, Shahroudi underlined the need to consolidate educational and cultural relations between Tehran and Muscat, IRNA reported.

Chancellor of Gulf University Professor Taqi al-Abdevani also pointed to firm ties between the two countries and underlined development of infrastructures in the fields of science, education, culture and economy.

Al-Abdevani announced the opening of Persian language course in the university, adding that after confirmation of the Oman Higher Education Ministry this course will be offered as an optional (elective) course.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of students and instructors, establishment of University Cultural Club for activities of students, creation of Persian language course in the university and studies on trade opportunities between the two countries.

The university — founded in 1990 — now has more than 5,000 students from 22 countries.

The university has capabilities for the deaf wishing to major in commerce and computer science.

   
KeyWords
Iran's
Oman
cultural
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3933 sec