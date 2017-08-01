Over 100 delegations to attend Rouhani oath-taking ceremony

Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy commission in a message said that over 100 foreign delegations are scheduled to participate in President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony slated to be held in Tehran on August 5.

In his Telegram message released on Monday, Ali Reza Rahimi said, “Foreign Ministry and Parliament chief of protocols have created a committee for the ceremony,” IRNA reported.

The Group 5+1, five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany, including delegations from Russia at Vice President level, France and Germany at Deputy foreign minister level, England at deputy foreign minister level and China at deputy Prime Minister level are supposed to take part in the ceremony.

Various international bodies such as managing directors of D8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will attend the ceremony.

High representative of the European Union for Foreign affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is scheduled to take part in the event.

The swearing-in ceremony of Iran's re-elected President Rouhani is to be held on August 5 in Parliament. Many heads of states and top officials from different countries are expected to take part in the event.

Rouhani was re-elected for a second term in office on May 19, for another four years, sweeping over 23 million or 57 percent of the votes.