1051 GMT August 01 2017

News ID: 197739
Published: 0735 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Supervising body calls for powerful response to US anti-Iran stances

Supervising body calls for powerful response to US anti-Iran stances
The supervising board for implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a session called for a powerful, proportionate and intelligent response to the US stances vis-à-vis Iran.

The board presided by President Hassan Rouhani convened on Monday with all the members in attendance, IRNA reported.

The meeting discussed the latest situation of the US new sanctions against Iran as well as its repercussions after hearing reports from Foreign Ministry and Iran Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO).

Members of the board dealt with cases of US violations of JCPOA.

The supervising body welcomed draft of the law “to counter US adventurist and terrorist measures in the region”, which is currently under consideration by Majlis, and adopted decisions in 16 clauses in reaction to the US moves.

During the meeting, all members of the supervising body welcomed recent statement of Joint Commission of JCPOA released by the European Foreign Policy Chief and head of the commission which urged all members to comply with all the contents of the deal in a constructive environment.

   
KeyWords
US
Iran
Hassan Rouhani
 
