Venezuela key opposition leaders seized after poll

Relatives of Venezuelan opposition leaders Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma say the two men have been re-arrested.

They were under house arrest after accusations of inciting violence during anti-government protests in 2014, BBC reported.

Their relatives said that they did not know where the two had been taken.

The move comes just two days after a controversial vote for a constitutional assembly saw violence on the streets.

Days before the vote, López had released a video on YouTube calling on Venezuelans to take to the streets in protest.

López was transferred from a military prison to house arrest on July 8, after spending more than three years in jail.

His wife, Lilian Tintori, wrote on Twitter that López had been taken from his home at 12:27 local time (04:27GMT).

She wrote that she would hold President Nicolás Maduro responsible if something were to happen to her husband.

The daughter of Ledezma, Vanessa Ledezma, posted a video of her father, wearing pyjamas, being taken away by officers of the Venezuelan intelligence service, Sebin.

A woman can be heard shouting "They're taking Ledezma, they're taking Ledezma."