Do this to avoid deadly lung infection

Holiday blues commonly greet you when you return home from a trip away, but so can a lung infection.

Avoid the potentially fatal Legionnaire's disease — caused by Legionella bacteria — by running your taps for five minutes before using them, express.co.uk reported.

The serious lung infection can be fatal in up to ten percent of cases.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), symptoms include mild headaches, muscle pain, high temperature, chills, tiredness and confusion.

It can also trigger a persistent cough, shortness of breath and chest pains — similar to pneumonia.

Breathing in small droplets of contaminated water is how the Legionella bacteria infect your lungs.

Those most at risk include people over 50, smokers, have an underlying condition such as kidney disease, and also have a weakened immune system.

It’s already infected 200 people this year alone.

The bacteria is naturally present in water and soil, but increased levels can be harmful.

This can happen when water is recirculated, there is rust, sludge or slime present or water temperature is between 20°C and 45°C.

Places of particular risk include swimming pools, spas and hot tubs.

Paul Abbott, a Legionella consultant at the HydroChem Group to raise awareness of the dangers, said, “There is such a big risk especially to older people, children and those with impaired immune systems due to the lack of awareness and knowledge about Legionella.

“We want to make people across the UK and beyond aware that Legionella can kill, and that there are simple precautions you can take in order to keep safe.”

He recommends running your bath, sinks and shower regularly, and if you’ve been away, running them for a minimum of five minutes before using them.

Additionally, he suggested making sure your hot water is hot and cold water is cold — if hot water is above 60°C this kills Legionella bacteria, and below 20°C it discourages it from growing.

Being careful about glasses of water that have been sitting for days.

Keeping water systems like tanks and water coolers covered is also recommended.

Finally, wear gloves while gardening since Legionella grows in soil.