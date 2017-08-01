RSS
1051 GMT August 01 2017

News ID: 197745
Published: 0900 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Eight world presidents to attend Rouhani swearing-in ceremony

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the inauguration of the new parliament, in Tehran, Iran. (AP/EBRAHIM NOROOZI)

Hassan Rouhani, the eighth Iranian President, is to swear an oath to take the office on Saturday, August 5, at a ceremony attended by political, civil and military figures as well as foreign guests.

“The number of 25 delegations from countries in Asia and Oceania, 26 delegations from Arab and African nations and 30 more from Europe and Americas are expected to attend the ceremony,” said Parviz Esmaeili, deputy for communication and information of the President's office.

Esmaeili also said that the attendance of the 92 delegations has been finalized and the odds are that more delegations take part in the ceremony.

According to Esmaeili, 11 delegations of director-generals and senior officials from regional and international organizations, nine presidents and prime ministers, seven speaker deputies, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys will attend the ceremony.

“Also 12 deputy foreign ministers, six heads of the parliamentary friendship groups and two heads of foreign policy commissions of the parliaments are attending the ceremony, too,” Esmaeili said.

He also pointed out that the number and level of the delegation expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony is unprecedented since after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will endorse the Rouhani's Presidential order on Thursday, August 3.

   
Hassan Rouhani
Foreign Presidents
Parliament
 
