1050 GMT August 01 2017

Published: 1007 GMT 01 Aug 2017

FM Zarif: OIC Istanbul meeting should unite Muslim states against Israel

FM Zarif: OIC Istanbul meeting should unite Muslim states against Israel
MNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday in Istanbul. Zarif heading a high-ranking political delegation is in Turkey to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on recent developments in Palestine.

During the meeting with Çavuşoğlu, the two top diplomats conferred on various bilateral issues, calling for more efforts to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $30 billion and removing obstacles to expansion of cooperation. The two sides also agreed on organizing a supreme strategic council in Tehran in the near future, IRNA wrote.

Zarif and Çavuşoğlu further discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Syrian situation and the continuation of Astana peace talks.

   
