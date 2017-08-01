EU nations' pathetic bid to steal a thousand UK jobs roasted by IOD chief as 'cheesy'

European Union member states trying to steal more than a thousand London jobs are using “cheesy” methods to lure staff away, according to a business chief.

Edwin Morgan, deputy director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said bewildering videos made by countries in a bid to become the new headquarters for EU agencies based in the city showed member states “really wanted” London staff.

European countries are growing increasingly desperate to snatch the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Banking Authority (EBA), which employ just over 1,000 staff between them, away from Canary Wharf.

The Dutch have produced a baffling video bid to lure the EMA to the country once the UK leaves the Brussels bloc in March 2019.

Speaking on Sky News, Morgan said: “It has to be voted on by the remaining EU members so it’s really less of an appeal to the staff of these agencies and more who they think will be the best placed to house it.

“Clearly those videos which are very, very slick if a bit cheesy, do show that these countries really want them to come.

“The number of staff at the banking authorities is smaller, the EMA is maybe the bigger one in terms of jobs but it’s really about what that will mean in terms of pulling industry.

“When it comes to banking, the banks are already planning, in fact large numbers of non EU banks from the US or Japan have already indicated where they will be moving some functions, some jobs, whether that’s to Frankfurt, Dublin, Amsterdam, different places.

“But these large businesses in these big international sectors are already planning for this, so it will have some effect in terms of industry.

“I think this is just the beginning of the story of what will happen with these different regulators, how will most British companies adapt to new situations where we bring some of these functions back.

“But the core thing is we have to continue to cooperate with these regulators because it matters so much to the British economy.”

Despite European countries ramping up their efforts to take agencies from the capital, only five have actually visited the EMA.

The Netherlands' video, shared on the Dutch US Embassy's Twitter, calls for the EMA to relocate there because of common traits, such as a fashionable monarch and an appreciation for fried fish, shared with Britain.