'Release from Heaven' receives Best Animation at SICAF

Iranian animated piece 'Release from Heaven', directed by Ali Noori-Oskouei scooped the Grand Prize for Best Animation category at SICAF film festival in South Korea.

Set in a war-torn country, the animation narrates the story of a female writer and teacher, Sareh, who has to accompany two of her students on a life changing mission to find their fathers, ISNA wrote.

The 76-minute animated film is written by Majid Asoudegan, and produced by Ali Noori-Oskouei and Vahid Olyaei.

The Iranian animation competed with three other nominees for the Best Animation Award at the 21st Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival (SICAF). Three other Iranian short and feature animations were also screened in the festival's competition section.

Established in 1995, SICAF is an international event that specializes in animation representing Asia. According to its official website, the SICAF program introduces a variety of works expanding the territory of animation from the classical masterpieces to the latest hits, focusing on the changing environment and paradigms.

The 2017 edition of the festival took place on July 26-30 in Seoul, South Korea.

'Release from Heaven' recently won the Best Feature Animation Award at the summer edition of Hong Kong International Film Festival.

The animation had its market premier on May 22 as the opening film of Animation Day in Cannes film festival.