Venezuela arrests two top opposition leaders

The Venezuelan intelligence service arrested two prominent opposition leaders early Tuesday, their relatives said, a day after a vote to choose an assembly that supersedes parliament.

Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma were both already under house arrest when they were picked up by the intelligence service known by its acronym Sebin, the wife of Lopez and children of Ledezma said separately, AFP reported.

The two men are Venezuela's most high profile opposition leaders. Both had called for a boycott of Sunday's vote for a so-called and all-powerful constituent assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution.

Both of their families said they held President Nicolas Maduro, the driving force behind the vote, responsible for the leaders' lives.

Opposition leaders and local media posted cellphone footage of Ledezma being taken away from his home forcibly while still wearing pajamas.

Lopez, 46, was transferred to house arrest in July of this year after serving three years and five months in prison as part of a 14-year term. He had been convicted of instigating violence during protests against Maduro in 2014 that left 43 people dead.

Ledezma, 62, was arrested in February 2015 on charges of conspiracy and racketeering and was placed under house arrest three months later for health reasons.

Opposition lawmaker Freddy Guevara said the arrests were aimed at "frightening us and demoralizing us."

Four months of street demonstrations against Maduro have left 120 people dead, including 10 over the weekend that included the election.

The new constituent assembly is to start working on Wednesday. It is made up only of members of Maduro's Socialist party. The opposition has called a big rally for that day.

The United States hit Maduro with direct sanctions on Monday over the weekend vote, calling him a "dictator," while the leader refused to heed what he slammed as "imperial orders."

The measures were unusual in that they targeted a sitting head of state, but their reach was mostly symbolic, freezing any US assets Maduro might have and banning people under US jurisdiction from dealing with him.

Maduro lashed out at the move, saying it smacked of American imperialism.

"I will not obey imperial orders," he said.

Colombia, Mexico, Peru and other nations joined the US in saying they did not recognize the results of Sunday's election, which appointed a new "Constituent Assembly" superseding Venezuela's legislative body, the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

However, old allies Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia stood by Maduro, who shrugged off mass protests and a previous round of US sanctions on some of his officials to see through the election.

The National Electoral Council said more than 40 percent of Venezuela's 20 million voters had cast ballots Sunday.