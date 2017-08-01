Gov’t spokesman: Supervisory board approves Total agreement

Iran’s Oil Contracts Supreme Supervisory Board on Monday overwhelmingly approved the $4.8 billion gas deal recently signed between Iran and France’s energy giant Total, government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Tuesday.

The board, which reviewed the deal with Total and China’s National Petroleum Company, comprises the representatives of the three branches of government and is tasked with monitoring the country’s major oil and gas contracts, IRNA reported.

Iran’s National Oil Company (NIOC) on July 3 signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement with an international consortium, headed by the French oil giant, to develop the phase 11 of the South Pars gas field.

The plan is aimed at reaching a maximum and sustainable production of 2 billion square feet of oil sour gas from the off-shore resources in the phase 11 of the South Pars gas field, and to transfer it to the mainland.

After the deal was signed, some parliamentarians and figures in oil and gas industry voiced their strong opposition to the deal.

Total holds a 50.1 interest in the South Pars project with state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation owning 30 percent and Iran’s Petropars 19.9 percent.

The vast offshore gas field is shared between Iran and Qatar, where Total is also a major player in gas production as well as in oil and refining. Tehran calls the giant field South Pars while Qatar calls it the North Dome.