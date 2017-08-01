MP: Gov’t constructive policy welcomed by world

Political Desk

An Iranian parliamentarian said on Tuesday that participation in president’s swearing-in ceremony has been widely welcomed by different countries, which is the result of the government’s constructive policy towards the world.

Ali Najafi Khoshroudi said that the government’s constructive policy towards the world and development of relations with other countries have increased the presence of foreign officials in Iran, IRNA reported.

Alireza Rahimi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Parliament said on Monday delegations from over 100 countries will be taking part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, stressing that the turnout by foreign dignitaries at the event will set a record in the country.

Rahimi said in a post on his Telegram channel the presence of eight presidents and 18 parliament speakers at the ceremony had been confirmed so far, Press TV reported.

He said the upcoming inauguration ceremony would be unprecedented in Iran’s history in terms of the number and ranks of the foreign dignitaries taking part.

Rouhani, first elected Iran’s president in 2013, re-ran for office in the May 2017 election. He garnered 57 percent of the votes in the election, which saw a turnout of 73 percent. He is now to be officially inaugurated for another four years as the country’s chief executive at the Parliament on August 5.

Rahimi added that the high level of participation in Rouhani’s second inauguration would be sending “an important message” to the world, especially at a time when the United States has sought to provoke world opinion against Iran.

He said Russia, Britain, and China would be represented at the levels of vice president, deputy foreign minister, and deputy prime minister, respectively, while France and Germany would be participating at the assistant foreign minister level.

The Iranian MP said the planned presence of the European Union (EU)’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, at the event showed the bloc’s resolve to preserve and strengthen its ties with Iran, including in the framework of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iran’s deputy interior minister for security, Hossein Zolfaghari, said all necessary precautions, including security measures, had been taken for the upcoming event.

He said the level of security at the Iranian Parliament had been raised from “sensitive” to “critical” for the day of the inauguration given the high number of participating delegations.

Saturday August 5 has been declared a holiday in the Iranian capital.