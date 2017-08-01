East Iran's first, biggest pelletizing unit becomes operational

The first and biggest pelletizing unit in eastern Iran was inaugurated in Sangan Iron Ore Complex (SIOC) in Khorasan Razavi Province on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh.

The pelletizing plant has an annual production capacity of five million tons and uses modern technologies which help optimize energy consumption, according to a report by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The factory, which was built in 36 months, involved an investment of €103 billion.

The weight of the unit's equipment and metal structure is 23,450 tons. The construction of the factory created jobs for 2,000 people and, once operational, the unit will generate 1,300 job opportunities.

The project was among IMIDRO's abandoned projects whose implementation was resumed in late September 2013.

The unit's machinery were imported from Germany, Italy and Austria.

The project was implemented in an area of 75 hectares. The gross floor area of the factory stands at 25 hectares. Also a number of environmental measures have been employed in the construction of the unit such as developing a green belt around the site of the plant, applying venturi scrubber systems as well as using gas analyzers.

The pelletizing plant of Opal Parsian Sangan ‌‌‌Industrial and Mining Company is yet another plan by the Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry which is next in line for production with an annual capacity of five million tons.

SIOC is affiliated to IMIDRO. The company has other iron ore factories and pelletizing plants.

Earlier, Abdol-Majid Sharifi, the managing director of National Iranian Steel Company, said currently, Iran ranks first in the world in direct-reduced iron (DRI), also known as sponge iron, production and 14th in steel production.

He added Iran is now the world's biggest producer of sponge iron, adding the country has produced 30 percent of the world's annual DRI since 2015.

The NISCO CEO put Iran's annual sponge iron production capacity at 19.5 million tons in 2013, adding the figure currently stands at 25.5 million tons.

He added that once new projects, currently under implementation, are completed by October, Iran's annual sponge iron output capacity is expected to reach 31.5 million tons by March 2018.

He said in 2013, Iran's annual steel production capacity stood at 22 million tons.

Currently, he added, the figure stands at 31 million tons thanks to efforts of the incumbent government which took office in 2013.