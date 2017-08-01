Official: French firms willing to invest in Iran's projects

A large number of French companies have shown interest in investing in Iran's economic development projects, announced a senior trade official.

According to Fars News Agency, Chairman of the French-Iranian Trade Promotion Center (CPCFI) Mohsen Rashidi said, "French companies are eagerly looking for investment opportunities in the Iranian market, as the country today is in a position to choose from amongst an array of trade offers."

He recalled that representatives of a number French companies have visited Iran since the implementation of the nuclear agreement between Iran and the major world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Under such circumstances, it is possible for Iran to establish effective relations with the world and take advantage of the available grounds to fully expand ties in every sector," Rashidi added.

"Before the nuclear deal, the French businessmen used to prefer Qatar to Iran," the chairman of the French-Iranian Trade Promotion Center added.

Iran and the six world powers (the US, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) signed the nuclear agreement in Vienna in July 2015, based on which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for lifting the related sanctions.

In relevant remarks in late September, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani underlined the need for European governments to provide their banks and insurance companies with guarantees for cooperation with Tehran, adding that Iranian companies should also enjoy the benefits of the nuclear deal.

"The European leaders should provide banks and insurance companies with guarantees and assurance on financial cooperation (with Iran) and our nations and companies as well as the region should enjoy the benefits of the nuclear deal," Rouhani said in a meeting with the then Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Renzi underscored that Rome seeks strengthening of all-out ties with Tehran, and said, "We are ready for any measure to bolster economic relations.

"On banking relations, the governmental Sace insurance company (Italian Export Credit Agency) is ready to provide the necessary assurances."