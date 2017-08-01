RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0310 GMT August 01 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197772
Published: 1441 GMT 01 Aug 2017

Maersk sees up to 140,000 bpd potential for Iran South Pars oilfield

Maersk sees up to 140,000 bpd potential for Iran South Pars oilfield

Denmark's Maersk Oil has estimated the potential output for the second phase of Iran's South Pars oil deposit at 120,000-140,000 barrels of oil per day, said an official at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The estimate is part of Maersk Oil's development study for the second development phase of the offshore oilfield, NIOC's vice president for engineering and development Gholamreza Manouchehri said, reported Reuters.

Maersk Oil, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, signed a memorandum of understanding with NIOC in 2016 "to explore opportunities for future collaboration".

South Pars stretches into Qatari waters where the oil-bearing layer is called Al-Shaheen and shares the same difficult geological characteristics.

Maersk Oil lost its long-standing agreement to operate Al-Shaheen in June last year to French rival Total, which has just taken up operation of the field.

   
KeyWords
SP
Maersk
oil
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7501 sec