Largest solar power plant in Iran opens

Mokran Solar Power Plants Complex, Iran's biggest solar plant was inaugurated in Kerman Province, marking Iran's ambitions in renewable energy sector.

The complex was constructed in six months and has a capacity to generate 20 MW of electricity, euronews.com reported.

Made up of two 10 MW photovoltaic units, the project was financed with $27 million by Swiss company Durion AG, and supervised by a German company, Adore.

The complex was built with a total of 76,912 solar panels, each producing 260 watts over an area of 44 hectares.

A number of countries including Switzerland, Germany, Spain, China and South Korea have shown interest in investing in renewable energies in Iran.

Iran's Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian, said there have been offers of over $3.5 billion in foreign investment so far and it is the most attractive field since the nuclear deal.

President of the German Energy Watch Group, Hans Josef Fell, said "now solar and wind technologies are very, very cheap. Cheaper, than energy from gas, oil, coal or nuclear so, we can replace the conventional energy systems with 100 percent renewable in the future".

Mokran Solar Energy company has also started the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant, which will be Middle East's largest.

With over 300 sunny days and an average of 2,800 hours of sunshine, Iran is considered one of the best countries for producing and using solar energy.

This potential and the incentives offered by the government have provided worthy opportunities for investing in this field.

Iran planned to use renewable energies two decades ago. Out of the 76,000 MW capacity of Iran's power plants, only 12,000 MW come from renewable energies, with hydroelectric energy having the largest share.

However, solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and small hydro turbines have been on the rise recently.