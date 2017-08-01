Iran says Tehran issued visas for Saudi team one month ago

Political Desk

Tehran issued visas for the Saudi delegation which intended to visit the kingdom’s missions a month ago, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Bahram Qassemi dismissed as false claim by a Saudi foreign ministry official saying Tehran had rejected visa requests by a delegation from the Arab state, which intended to visit its diplomatic missions in Iran, adding such allegations are baseless and untrue, IRNA reported.

A Saudi Arabian foreign ministry official claimed that 18 months after the country’s embassy and consulate were attacked in Tehran and Mashhad, the eastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, Iranian officials have not allowed the Saudi side to continue and complete investigations on the issues.

He also said that since then, Iran has tried to obtain diplomatic concessions inside Saudi Arabia in light of the severed ties.

Qassemi added, “Apparently, the statements have been made in the absence of coordination with the related and informed officials of the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry.”

He stressed that the agreement reached in this regard with Saudi Arabia was bilateral and reciprocal, adding after the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry agreed to reciprocate, the Iranian side issued the Saudi delegation’s visas one month ago.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the permit for the Saudi team’s exclusive flight to Tehran was issued in the shortest period of time.

“The delegation was scheduled to enter Tehran on July 30. However, they, themselves, requested to postpone their trip for one moth to adequately prepare themselves [for the visit].”

He added, apparently, Saudi Arabia was taken aback after witnessing Iran’s goodwill and speed in preparing the ground for the Saudi delegation’s visit and as usual has begun to make excuses and launched a smear campaign as an act of psychological projection.

Nevertheless, given that the documents concerning visa issuance and processing for the team by Iran and the exclusive flight permit granted to them are available, there will be no more room for finding pretexts and justifying the reason for the delayed trip by the Saudi side.