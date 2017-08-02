France sees more new car sales in July

France sold more new cars in July than June as the improved economic situation incited local consumers to buy new vehicles, the French Automobile Manufacturers Committee (CCFA) said.

Car sales over the period stood at 147,519 units, up by 10.9 percent, mainly due to strong results of French manufacturers, the CCFA said in its monthly report, according to Xinhua.

At the end of July, sales of French brands were up by 12.7 percent. Renault, France's second main car maker, sold 13.1 percent more new cars to 32,373 vehicles.

PSA Peugeot Citroen group, France's No. 1 auto manufacturer, saw its sales increase by 12.7 percent after registering 43,845 units, according to the CCFA statement.

Last month, foreign brands also showed strong performance and provided 71,291 new cars from 65,372 units sold the same month the previous year.