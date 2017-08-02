Iraqi senior officials to attend Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony

Iraqi senior officials are scheduled to participate in President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony slated to be held in Tehran on August 5, Iran envoy in Baghdad said.

According to Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, President Fuad Masum, Chairman of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Ammar Hakim and the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri are supposed to take part in the event, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, earlier Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ali Reza Rahimi said, “Over 100 foreign delegations are scheduled to participate in President Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony.”

The swearing-in ceremony of Iran's re-elected President Rouhani is to be held on August 5 in Iran's Parliament. Many heads of states and top officials from different countries are expected to take part in the event.

Rouhani was re-elected for a second term in office on May 19, for another four years, sweeping over 23 million or 57 percent of the votes.