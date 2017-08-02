RSS
Published: 0603 GMT 02 Aug 2017

Iran ambassador congratulates newly elected Pakistan PM

Iran ambassador congratulates newly elected Pakistan PM
Iranian Embassador Mehdi Honardoost and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Iranian ambassador, foreign diplomats, politicians, parliamentarians, and services chiefs attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected prime minister.

Mehdi Honardoost hoped that Pakistan would witness more development and progress during the tenure of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister of Pakistan, IRNA wrote.

Abbasi also reiterated that Iran and Pakistan need to strengthen more brotherly and friendly ties.

Abbasi was sworn in as new prime minister of Pakistan in an oath-taking ceremony held at President House on Tuesday. Abbasi was sworn in by President Mamnoon Hussain. Earlier he was elected prime minister by lawmakers in the National Assembly.

   
