New technology promises to curb wasteful methane flaring in oil, gas fields

NASA North Dakota's Bakken Formation, a region rich in oil and gas, can be seen from space thanks to the hundreds of methane flares burning through the night.

Scientists have developed new technology to curb wasteful methane flaring in oil and gas fields.

Space images of North Dakota on an average summer night reveal a state peppered with bright flares, UPI reported.

The light emanating from the state's northwest corner isn't evidence of dense urban centers, but of oil and gas fields, where excess methane is burned off.

Methane ‘flaring’ in North Dakota yields as much greenhouse gas in a year as the emissions from a million cars.

Su Ha, an associate professor of chemical engineering at Washington State University, said, "It's a big problem because not only do you waste energy, but you produce CO₂.

"So the question is: Is there something you can do better than that?"

Washington State researchers have designed and built a reactor capable of turning water and methane into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, a pair of compounds that can be stored and used for other commercial processes.

Traditional methods for breaking down methane require a lot of water and extremely high temperatures — and it is an energy intensive process.

The new reactor uses the addition of an electric field to make methane easier to break down, enabling the use of much lower temperatures and an inexpensive nickel catalyst.

Ha said, "It's like a combination lock.

“When you apply the right combination, when you apply the electric field with the right strength and right direction, it's like you are applying a combination to a lock and click, it opens."

After methane is broken down, the end products, carbon monoxide and hydrogen, can be used to form synthetic gas, which can be deployed in the production of gasoline or used to power fuel cells in electric cars.