Overdosing on supplements to lower high blood pressure could be deadly

Supplements popularly used include vitamin C, vitamin D3 and omega-3 and potassium may also be taken to ward off high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, cancer, digestive disorders and infertility.

However, too much of the mineral could be deadly, express.co.uk wrote.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), the mineral helps control the balance of fluids in the body and helps the heart muscle work properly.

Blood Pressure UK also added that it helps balance out the negative effects of salt and lower your blood pressure.

Food sources include fruit such as bananas, vegetables including broccoli and brussels sprouts, pulses, nuts, fish, shellfish, beef, chicken and turkey.

Many people can get enough potassium from their daily diet.

The NHS recommend adults get 3,500mg of potassium a day.

Being deficient in the mineral — called hypokalemia — can cause weakness, bloating, vomiting and low blood pressure.

Causes include dehydration, diarrhea, excessive sweating and laxative abuse.

Therefore, some people might need to take potassium supplements.

However, it’s possible to consume too much potassium. The NHS warn it can cause stomach pain, feeling sick and diarrhea.

According to the Department of Health, sticking to less than 3,700mg of potassium supplements a day is unlikely to be harmful.

Older people are more at risk of harm since their kidneys may be less able to remove potassium from the blood.

If potassium accumulates in your blood it can lead to a condition called hyperkalemia.

This can cause possibly life-threatening changes in heart rhythm.

It can be triggered by certain medications that make it harder for the kidneys to remove potassium, such as antibiotics, herbal supplements, beta-blockers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications.

Symptoms include abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate and weakness.