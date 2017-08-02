RSS
News ID: 197811
Published: 0636 GMT 02 Aug 2017

US car sales fall sharply in July

US car sales fall sharply in July
GETTY IMAGES

Major US car firms have reported a sharp fall in sales in sales in July, driven by lower rental fleet sales and weaker consumer demand.

Sales were down by 15 percent at General Motors, 10 percent at Fiat Chrysler and 7.5 percent at Ford compared with July 2016, according to BBC.

After several years of record growth, July looks set to become the fifth month in a row to see a fall in overall US car sales.

The fall comes amid weak in consumer income and spending growth in the US.

Consumer spending edged up by just 0.1 percent from May to June, while income growth was basically flat, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Tuesday.

Mustafa Mohatarem, chief economist at General Motors, said he expected sales to improve in the coming months although they were unlikely to match last year's record.

"Key US economic fundamentals remain supportive of strong vehicle sales," he said in a statement.

"Under the current economic conditions, we anticipate the second half of 2017 will be much stronger than the first half."

   
