Export boost for UK manufacturing

A surge in export orders helped to lift manufacturing activity last month, according to a closely-watched survey.

The Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 55.1 in July, up from 54.2 the month before. A figure above 50 indicates expansion.

The survey found export orders rose last month at the fastest pace since April 2010, and at the second highest rate since the survey began.

Markit said the weaker pound remained a ‘key driver’ of export growth.

The pound jumped to a 10-month high against the US dollar after the publication of the report.

The figures revealed the first pick-up in growth for three months.

Rob Dobson, a director at Markit, said: "Although the exchange rate remains a key driver of export growth, manufacturers also benefited from stronger economic growth in key markets in the euro area, North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

"Continued expansion is also still filtering through to the labour market, with the latest round of manufacturing job creation among the best seen over the past three years."

The Bank of England will make its latest decision on whether to raise interest rates.