Army veteran helping rebuild Kenyan school for underprivileged children

While working in Kenya over the last year, training the Kenyan Defense Forces to disarm improvised explosive devices, former Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jason Souza noticed many local children had no shoes — but had to walk 10 miles a day to and from school over hot, rocky, thorny lava fields.

With the help of friends and community groups, Souza and his family collected 600 pairs of shoes and clothes for the children, foxnews.com wrote.

Remarkably, that effort blossomed into a more ambitious one, the rebuilding of an overcrowded, dilapidated children’s home in Archer’s Post, Kenya.

Dismayed by the poverty and inspired by the dedication of the director and smiles of the children, Souza and coworkers at Arlington-based PAE, a defense contracting firm, are working to raise $30,000 in the next two weeks. That will enable them to finish the home, known as the Mama Wachiras Children’s Home, before the team leaves Kenya.

“We might not be able to fix everything in the world, but we are making a difference for this one group of children,” said Chris Taylor, a US Marine. He is helping to head the project.

“My takeaway from Kenya is that everything in life is temporary and arbitrary, and the only thing you have in this life are the footprints you leave behind.”

For 15 years, Souza was commander of 501st Ordnance Army Battalion and stationed in battle-scarred regions where he defused live ordnance and taught others to do the same. He continues that work today at PAE.

He said that at first, it seemed as if it was just a chance encounter, meeting Eva Wachiras, head of Mama Wachiras Children’s Home. Souza and Keller, with the Kenyan Military Command and Chaplin at the School of Combat Engineering, distributed most shoes they collect before they visited Wachiras’ school for underprivileged children.

She told them that her father, Noel Muriithi, a talented butcher, builder and entrepreneur, and her mother, Purity Wachiras, adopted dozens of Kenyan youth beginning in 1985.

“(My father) saw children from a nearby community loitering in town instead of going to school. He found out that they had no home or food. Since my Dad was kind … he decided to take children in his home,” Wachiras said in a letter to Souza and Taylor that they provided to Fox News.

“From there, our family became very large, which motivated our parents to work extra hard to care for the extra children.”

In 2008, Muriithi was seeking scrap metal for additional money when he triggered an abandoned ordnance that killed him.

“That left us with our [mom],” Wachiras said. “Things turned and life became a bit hard, but [mom] never lost hope in everything she was doing…she never chased any child away.”

Upholding the tradition, Wachiras cares for 24 children who live in the home and six others who come for meals. The operation is funded with wages from Wachiras’ brother and sons, 17 and 18 years old.

After learning the children need a sustainable food source, Souza and Taylor bought 40 chickens and milking goats. But they realized the dilapidated home the children lived in was bursting at the seams.

“We left that meeting pretty touched and that was the beginning of a commitment to helping the children,” Souza said. “With friends and family pushing us to go bigger we set out to make a real change to these kids’ lives.”

Thanks to the Kenyan government, they secured a one-acre property, recruited team members and the Kenyan military to clear land and construct an 8-foot fence to keep out African wildlife.

Everything will be powered by solar energy instead of coal to reduce operational costs. They built a kitchen, installed a fresh water system and recruited Farmers Helping Farmers to teach gardening.