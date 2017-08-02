Iran, Russia stress continued cooperation to resolve Syrian crisis

Senior Iranian and Russian officials in a meeting in Tehran underlined the need for continuing the two countries' cooperation on helping the Syrian government and nation in their ongoing fight against the terrorist groups.

During the meeting in the Iranian capital on Monday, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Head of Russia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating bilateral ties as well as cooperation to help uproot terrorism in the region, especially in Syria, en.farsnews.com reported.

Amir Abdollahian highlighted the effective and significant cooperation between Iran and Russia with regard to the Syrian case, and called for closer cooperation between the two countries on settling regional crises considering their common views and constructive roles.

The Russian parliamentarian, who is also a member of the energy committee at the State Duma, welcomed expansion of ties with Iran in various fields of energy, parliamentary cooperation, and creation of a financial mechanism to bolster economic relations.

He also announced the approval of Iran-Russia joint-venture protection law in the Russian State Duma.

"The US sanctions on Iran and Russia have bolstered bilateral cooperation between the two countries despite Washington’s intention," the Russian lawmaker added.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council (EC) Mohsen Rezayee underlined the necessity for broadening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in strategic fields.

"The strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in economic and political fields as well as the security issues in Iraq and Syria should further develop," Rezayee said in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Djagarian.

The Iranian official pointed to the sanctions imposed by certain countries against Iran and Russia, and said, "Through cooperation, we can make a historical opportunity from these sanctions and use the common markets of Iran and Russia in the region for investment and economic exchanges."

Djagarian, for his part, announced that the joint meeting of Russia, Iran and Turkey on Syria and the 14th Iran-Russia joint economic meeting will be held in the near future.