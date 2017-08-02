US successfully tests ICBM following N. Korea missile launch

News ID: 197824 Published: 1241 GMT 02 Aug 2017

The US military conducted a test Wednesday of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile, officials said, just days after North Korea conducted its own ICBM launch.

Tests at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California are typically scheduled weeks or even months in advance, but this one came at a time of soaring tensions with North Korea over its trial of an ICBM last week, AFP reported.

