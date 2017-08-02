RSS
0453 GMT August 02 2017

News ID: 197824
Published: 1241 GMT 02 Aug 2017

US successfully tests ICBM following N. Korea missile launch

AFP

The US military conducted a test Wednesday of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile, officials said, just days after North Korea conducted its own ICBM launch.

Tests at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California are typically scheduled weeks or even months in advance, but this one came at a time of soaring tensions with North Korea over its trial of an ICBM last week, AFP reported.

   
