Nasrallah warns of plots to normalize Israel ties

The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah cautioned against the consequences of attempts to establish normal ties with the Israeli regime, describing the recent flare-up of tensions in Beit-ul-Moqaddas as a result of such attempts.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Parliament speaker's special advisor on international affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Nasrallah also warned that the Zionist regime is looking for every possible way to establish normal ties with certain countries in the region and the Islamic world, saying it is pursuing plots to harm those countries at the same time, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The enemies are trying to disintegrate regional countries and rip the Muslim world apart, he warned, stressing that the concept of “resistance” in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon is directly linked to stability and security across the entire region.

Nasrallah further hailed the recent defeats of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Mosul, Syria’s Aleppo, and Lebanon’s Arsal as an outcome of national unity in those countries, emphasizing the necessity for Muslim unity, resistance to the Israeli aggression, and genuine fight against terrorism.

The Iranian official assured that Tehran will employ all its diplomatic and parliamentary capabilities to achieve political solution for ongoing crises in Syria, Yemen and Bahrain.