Federer to play in Rogers Cup

World number three Roger Federer, who captured his record 19th Grand Slam singles crown last month at Wimbledon, said Tuesday he will play in next week's ATP event at Montreal.

The Rogers Cup event marks the 35-year-old Swiss star's first tune-up event for the US Open, which starts on August 28, AFP reported.

The Canadian hardcourt event alternates between Montreal and Toronto with a WTA event every year.

"I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer said.

"This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court."

Federer captured the Australian Open for the fifth time in his career, then won his eighth Wimbledon title. Federer also took titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Halle. He is seeking his third crown in the Canadian event.