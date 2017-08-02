29 killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

News ID: 197835 Published: 1337 GMT 02 Aug 2017

MOHAMMAD SHOIB/REUTERS

Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. August 1, 2017.

Afghan officials say the death toll from Tuesday night's suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in the city of Herat has risen to 29, with more than 60 others being injured.

