0454 GMT August 02 2017

News ID: 197835
Published: 1337 GMT 02 Aug 2017

29 killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

29 killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing
MOHAMMAD SHOIB/REUTERS
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. August 1, 2017.

Afghan officials say the death toll from Tuesday night's suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in the city of Herat has risen to 29, with more than 60 others being injured.

   
