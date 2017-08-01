RSS
Published: 1349 GMT 02 Aug 2017

Funerals, protests for Herat mosque bombing victims

Funerals, protests for Herat mosque bombing victims
Al Jazeera

Anger grows amid spate of attacks, the deadliest of which was claimed by Daesh and killed 29 Shia Muslims in a mosque, Al Jazeera reported.

Afghans have once again lost their faith in the police and security services after a pair of suicide attackers killed at least 29 Shia worshippers in the western province of Herat.

"Around 50 Shias killed and 80 wounded in an attack by Daesh members yesterday [Tuesday] on a mosque in western Afghanistan's Herat," the group's propaganda outlet Amaq said.

Tuesday's blast, claimed by the Daesh on Wednesday, comes amid a spate of nationwide assaults over 48 hours.

Most recently, a Taliban attack on Wednesday against NATO troops in Kandahar has caused casualties, though no figures of those harmed or killed have been announced.

Deadly violence was also reported on Tuesday in Helmand province and Paktia.

   
Resource: AFP
