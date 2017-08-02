Iran, Afghanistan, India: Chabahar plays key role in trade ties

Participants at a tripartite meeting of Iranian, Afghan and Indian officials underlined the importance of Iran's Chabahar port for broadening of trade relations.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Educational and International Research Center Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, Head of Afghan Strategic Studies Center Davood Moradian and Head of the Indian Defense Ministry's Defense Studies Center Jayant Prasad, Fars News Agency reported.

The participants said studies should be conducted to make optimum use of Chabahar port.

"The meetings can bring the researchers of the three countries closer to each other and leave a positive impact on the expansion of trilateral relations," Sajjadpour said.

Located just 72km west of China-developed Gwadar port in Pakistan's province of Baluchistan, Chabahar, on the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, provides India a land-sea access route into Afghanistan and Central Asia through the Bandar Abbas-Caspian Sea axis.

Several countries are willing to make huge investments in economic and infrastructure projects of Chabahar port following the July 14, 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers but Iran is scrutinizing the offers to select those who are most qualified as its future partners.