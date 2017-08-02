European oil giants can facilitate Iran investment

The presence of oil giants such as Total and Shell in Iran can help facilitate investment in the country, an Iranian expert said.

Erfan Haji Ali Akbar, Iran's representative at International Petrochemical Technologies (IPT Srl) company in Italy, told Trend News Agency that the presence of these companies in the Islamic Republic indicates their trust in the Iranian market.

These companies through cooperation with Iran prove that they ignore political propaganda, he said. "Giant companies, in fact, could play a key role in facilitating the flow of investment to Iran and the expansion of international cooperation," he pointed out.

Noting that Italian firms have a good track record in Iran, he added that Italian companies such as Saipem have reached several agreements on cooperation with Iran in various spheres.

In early July, France's Total signed a $5 billion deal to develop Phase 11 of Iran's South Pars, the world's largest gas field, marking the first major Western energy investment in the Islamic Republic since the lifting of sanctions.