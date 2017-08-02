RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0453 GMT August 02 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197847
Published: 1456 GMT 02 Aug 2017

European oil giants can facilitate Iran investment

European oil giants can facilitate Iran investment

The presence of oil giants such as Total and Shell in Iran can help facilitate investment in the country, an Iranian expert said.

Erfan Haji Ali Akbar, Iran's representative at International Petrochemical Technologies (IPT Srl) company in Italy, told Trend News Agency that the presence of these companies in the Islamic Republic indicates their trust in the Iranian market.

These companies through cooperation with Iran prove that they ignore political propaganda, he said. "Giant companies, in fact, could play a key role in facilitating the flow of investment to Iran and the expansion of international cooperation," he pointed out.

Noting that Italian firms have a good track record in Iran, he added that Italian companies such as Saipem have reached several agreements on cooperation with Iran in various spheres.

In early July, France's Total signed a $5 billion deal to develop Phase 11 of Iran's South Pars, the world's largest gas field, marking the first major Western energy investment in the Islamic Republic since the lifting of sanctions.

   
KeyWords
oil
Iran
Europe
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1920 sec