Official calls on China to ease visa issuance for Iranian nationals

Head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce called for facilitating visa issuance for Iranian nationals.

Asadollah Asgaroladi, who was addressing the Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo in China on Wednesday, further said, "Iranian tourists and businessmen should receive their visas in a much easier manner."

He also called for activating the banking system noting "money forms the basis of any trade and, as such, banking cooperation needs to remain a top priority".

He said a new chapter had begun in all-round strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing as indicated by the 9.6 and 8.3 economic growth of China and Iran respectively following the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which reveal readiness of both sides to expand economic ties.

In relevant remarks in May, Managing Director of the National Iranian Petrochemical Company Marzieh Shahdaei categorically dismissed that her company's assets have been frozen in China.

"Iranian assets have not been frozen in China, but there are some difficulties in the payment process," Shahdaei told reporters.

She reiterated that the main cause for the current difficulties is that anti-money laundering laws have come into effect in China since the beginning of May, based on which some strict restrictions have been placed on exports of petrochemical products and transfer of money.